Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/31/2020

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is how do you feel about the announcement that the NFL will be expanding the playoffs and will now include 14 of the 32 teams? This is of course a step up from the previous playoff setup that sends 12 teams to the playoffs at the end of each regular season. The upside for this is in favor of the owners as it will allow for even more revenue. The downside is that we will be adding what I can only assume will be very mediocre teams to the mix. It also puts more emphasis on winning the bye week as only one team will get the wild card weekend off now vs. the two that we previously had. So where do you stand on yet another huge change with the way the NFL operates?

