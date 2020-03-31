2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins land Joe Burrow in Maurice Jones-Drew projection

The Miami Dolphins land their franchise quarterback in the newest 2020 NFL Mock Draft from NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew, but it is not the quarterback most people expect them to select. Including trades in his projection, MJD has two quarterbacks coming off the board before Miami’s fifth-overall pick - and yet the Dolphins may have landed the top passer in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals use the first overall pick to select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, according to MJD. Then the Los Angeles Chargers trade up into the second position to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Suddenly, a huge target is still on the board for Miami. The New York Giants use the third pick to select Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, swapping picks with the Detroit Lions, who fall back to the fourth position and select Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Which lets Miami use the fifth pick to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. MJD writes, “Burrow fits perfectly into what the Dolphins want to do offensively with a quick release and untapped potential.”

After Miami somehow comes away with Burrow while not using any of their other draft capital to land him, they come back up on the clock with the 18th overall selection. Here, they add USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson to bolster an already being re-built offensive line. MJD writes, “The Dolphins continue to upgrade their O-line with an athletic left tackle who can be groomed.”

Then the Dolphins use their third first-round pick, 26th overall, to add a weapon to the offense, selecting Georgia running back D’Andre Swift. MJD explains, “He’s an explosive runner with cat-like quickness and has hardly any miles on his tires. Look for him to pair well in the backfield with Jordan Howard.”

Could Miami come out of the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft with Burrow, Jackson, and Swift? Would it set them up to compete in the AFC East this year and for the foreseeable future?