The Splash Zone 3/31/20: Brian Flores Got His Versatile Players

The one trait that Brian Flores really values is versatility and if we take a look at all the new signings, you can see that most of these players can play multiple positions. The Dolphins signed Ted Karras to play center but can also slide in to play guard. Kyle Van Noy is the wildcard as he has no set position and just considers himself a football player and should thrive under Flores again.

Miami Dolphins signed free agents with versatility | Miami Herald

The Dolphins failed to convince some players, most notably Minkah Fitzpatrick, to buy into coach Brian Flores’ demand for versatility. They signed free agents who are willing to be versatile.

Miami Dolphins: The case for two offensive tackles - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami could double down in the first round to protect their quarterback of future

NFL Free Agency 2020: Ranking the five teams that have improved the most so far this offseason - CBSSports.com

These five teams could surprise some people in 2020

Miami Dolphins News 3/30/20: Jordan Howard Feels 100% - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins should do WHATEVER it takes to get ‘their quarterback’ in the 2020 NFL Draft - The Phinsider

Miami’s front office has an important decision to make as the NFL draft quickly approaches

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Miami Dolphins projection in latest from SB Nation changes quarterbacks - The Phinsider

The NFL Draft is just over three weeks away, with the Miami Dolphins poised to redefine the direction of the franchise with 14 picks over the three-day selection process, including three...