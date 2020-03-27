Dolphins reportedly interested in XFL wide receiver Cam Phillips

Before the Coronavirus derailed things, the XFL was a great football fix for some of us diehard fans. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon was forced to shut down his league for the remainder of the season. For most of these players, the XFL was just a way to prove to NFL teams they could play— and that’s exactly what Phillips did.

Much like his teammate P.J Walker—who eventually signed with the Carolina Panthers—Cam Phillips is a hot commodity around NFL circles. And two teams have reportedly shown interest in the play-making wide receiver.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are interested in signing the 24-year-old wide receiver.

Dolphins and Bengals interested in @XFLRoughnecks wide receiver Cam Phillips — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 27, 2020

After an impressive career at Virginia Tech, Phillips was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He had a short stint on the active roster before being re-signed to the Bills’ practice squad. He was later released on August 31st, 2019.

Phillips was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks in the sixth-round and began to revitalize his career. In five games, Phillips caught 31 passes for 451 yards and nine touchdowns. His most impressive performance, however, came against the Tampa Bay Vipers in week 3 when Phillips posted an 8 reception, 194 yards, and three touchdown stat line.

Phillips won XFL star of the week honors three times in five games.

Miami’s receiving core is one of its strengths. But as we’ve seen in the past, if there’s ever an opportunity to get better, Brian Flores, Chris Grier, and the rest of the Dolphins’ staff will leave no stone unturned.

Cam Phillips has the potential to be a playmaker in the NFL.

Now we wait to see if the Dolphins feel the same way.