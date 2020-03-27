Chris Grier’s wizardry is on full display

When Dolphin fans look back on this time five or ten years from now, one of the things they’ll likely remember is that in the 2020 off-season, when the spotlight was at its brightest, Miami general manager Chris Grier didn’t flinch, and when the target presented itself, he didn’t miss. In Ereck Flowers, Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson, he brought in instant upgrades at positions where the Dolphins really needed them, and arguably made Miami overnight contenders for the AFC Eastern division crown.

Signing Flowers was simply a brilliant move, from both a personnel and and OL coaching style standpoint. How many players do you know of who have 34 1/2 inch arms but can bench press 225 pounds a ridiculous 37 times? There’s a reason Flowers was a top ten ten draft pick, and Dolphin fans will get a chance to see why when he’s out there. >>>> Did you know that new Dolphins corner-back Byron Jones holds the world record in the standing long jump, which he set at the 2015 NFL scouting combine? Jones was so feared by opposing quarterbacks in Dallas that he was rarely even thrown at during his time there, but the Dolphins aren’t going to give teams nearly as easy pickings on the other side as teams had when they played the Cowboys. Whether the team ultimately keeps Xavien Howard or trades him, to get younger and cheaper at the position, you can rest assured that, unlike years past, the Dolphins intend to field a very talented secondary.

In Kyle Van Noy, Grier landed that rarity of rarities for the Dolphins — a linebacker who is equally proficient in defending both the run and the pass. His acquisition likely makes Raekwon McMillan expendable. Linebackers are what make Brian Flores’ defense go, and I look for them to continue to revamp and retool this unit throughout the rest of this offseason. Just for good measure, Grier also brought in Van Noy’s teammate and fellow linebacker, Elandon Roberts, who hails from Port Arthur, Texas, Jimmy Johnson’s hometown,

Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson was an inconsistent, hot and cold player with the Dolphins’ AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, but if the ‘hot’ version shows up — which it figures to whenever Miami plays against the Bills — the Dolphins will have made yet another shrewd signing. Best of all, unlike in past years, Miami didn’t break the bank bringing these guys in. Coach Flores wants to win every game, and these four guys help give him the chance to do just that. That’s the wrap for today, have a great week, everybody, and stay safe; don’t get cove-headed.