The Splash Zone 3/27/20: New Players Chat With Media

The newest Miami Dolphins were introduced to the media yesterday, but had to do it virtually due to the coronavirus issues. A couple of the newbies worked with Brian Flores in New England and they are pretty excited to be reunited with their former coach. Those who weren’t familiar with Flores, joined the team feeling the Dolphins are going to be a good team soon.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Byron Jones explains two career NFL interceptions - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins’ prized free agent acquisition is one of NFL’s top cover corners

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins: Jordan Howard details what he brings to running game - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Jordan Howard: ‘I try to make them quit.’

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins: No visit, no problem, as LB Elandon Roberts reunites with Brian Flores - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Linebacker Elandon Roberts said the fact he couldn’t visit the Dolphins didn’t make him hesitate before joining them. Here’s why.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Should the Miami Dolphins offer Cameron Wake a contract? - The Phinsider

Does a homecoming make sense for Cameron Wake?

The Splash Zone 3/26/20: AFC East Up For Grabs? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The latest on free agency and how it affects the Dolphins QB situation—Miami Dolphins Podcast (Phinsider Radio) - The Phinsider

The Jake and Josh show is back!

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Mel Kiper gets offensive with Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head into the 2020 NFL Draft having spent money in free agency to address some of their top needs. That spending brought in free agents like cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker K...