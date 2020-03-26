Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/26/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is, and I know you will be surprised about this, about quarterbacks. In recent days there has been a lot of talk among Miami Dolphins fans about what direction to go in now that certain players have either hit the street or may hit the street or be up for trade.

Plenty of people are clambering for the Phins to go out and sign former Carolina Panthers starter Cam Newton. I for one am not a huge fan but we have had plenty of worse QB’s in the past several years. Then there’s the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson who wants out of Houston after the head coach ran off their best wide out by insulting his parents on social media. You almost can’t make up that level of stupidity. Now Watson, in my opinion is a proven NFL commodity which is more than we can say for any of the draft picks that we might make at QB. If you could grab a talent like that on the cheap and we already know the Texans love to screw themselves on trades so...

Then there are those that are still sold on Josh Rosen. Maybe he does have something and maybe he doesn’t but I will trust the coaching staff to make that call. After that is of course a bevy of draft picks that should produce a quarterback either in this years draft or in next years draft.

Either way this team needs a quarterback for the long haul. So the question is if you were the one to make the call which way would you go?

