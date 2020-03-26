Phinsider Radio: The latest on free agency and how it affects the Dolphins QB situation

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

On this episode of Phinsider Radio Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) discuss the ongoing development regarding Ted Karass and his infamous ‘butt sweat towel.’ How did this become about, and is this EXACTLY what we need to get us through these dire times.

We then shift our focus to everyone’s favorite quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Should we be excited over 28 seconds worth of footage showing off his progress from the season-ending hip injury he suffered late last season? And IF he’s the QB the Dolphins love should they sit tight or do what it takes to acquire him?

Speaking of QBs Miami reportedly loves, what do we make of the recent trade rumors surrounding the Dolphins and LSU QB Joe Burrow? Do they have ANY chance at getting the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner? What might a package cost to move up? Or could Justin Herbert or Jordan Love be the answer?

Lastly, we talk about the never-ending changes at QB this offseason. Tom Brady to Tampa, Teddy Bridgewater to Carolina, Foles traded, what could it mean for Jaemis Winston and Cam Newton? And yes, we answer the question of whether or not the Dolphins should have an interest in either superstar.

