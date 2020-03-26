The Splash Zone 3/26/20: AFC East Up For Grabs?

Tony Sparano was the last coach to lead the Dolphins to a division title and that was back in 2008. The division appears to be up for grabs now with the departure of Tom Brady. With a roster that was stripped of stars player and filled with unproven young guys, Brian Flores managed to get 5 wins out them. With some big additions in free agency and a stockpile of draft picks, this is a great opportunity to set that foundation that Flores wants to build.

Schad: Oddsmakers too slow reacting to new AFC East climate - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Patriots at 9.5 wins and Dolphins at 6.0? Nope.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins hoping they signed best versions of Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Drafted early in 2016, Lawson and Ogbah shed disappointing labels in ’19

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins Free Agency Haul Exemplifies Holistic Vision

Brian Flores has an established reputation across the League and it attracted free agents.

Miami Dolphins reunite Kyle Van Noy, Brian Flores (and you will be entertained) - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Kyle Van Noy and Brian Flores enjoy working together. Really. So don’t pay too much attention to the fact that they get on each other’s nerves.

Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz changes name - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz appeared in 14 games in 2019, his first appearance in the league after spending 2017 and 2018 with the New England Patriots on the practice squad. Undrafted...

NFL Free Agency 2020: Interview with Miami Dolphins’ Center Ted Karras - The Phinsider

Ted Karras joined WODS’ The TJ Show to talk Bill Belichick, the Miami Dolphins, and his infamous ‘butt sweat towel’

NFL Draft 2020 Report: Miami Dolphins tried to visit with Tua Tagovailoa before NFL facilities closed - The Phinsider

We are officially 35 days away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and there is plenty of smoke is being leaked accordingly.

As we know by now, this won’t be the regular draft process. Teams can’t meet with...