Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/25/2020

Today’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with Tom Brady gone and the rest of the New England Patriots team seemingly spinning and of course the other two teams in our division working hard to improve themselves as well who between the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets and your Miami Dolphins do you think has a legit shot at winning the AFC East this year (if we manage to get any play in this calendar year)?

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the sites rules.