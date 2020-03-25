Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz changes name

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz appeared in 14 games in 2019, his first appearance in the league after spending 2017 and 2018 with the New England Patriots on the practice squad. Undrafted out of Iowa State, Wiltz recorded 55 tackles with six passes defensed and an interception last year, positioning himself as one of the developing cornerbacks Miami has behind Xavien Howard. He dealt with groin and shoulder injuries during the year.

In 2020, with Howard and the newly signed Byron Jones expected to lead the cornerbacks group, Wiltz could become one of the key depth players on the roster. He will do it, however, not has Jomal Wiltz but as Jamal Perry.

Perry is still listed as wearing number 33, according to the roster on the Dolphins’ website.

The name change was first reported by Dolphins.com writer Alain Poupart. Poupart added that, according to Perry’s Iowa State biography, Perry is the son of Tabatha Wimbley and Jason Perry.