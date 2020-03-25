Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What Brian Hoyer’s return means for the Patriots and Jarrett Stidham - Pats Pulpit

New England brought Hoyer back on Sunday.





Building A GGN Big Board 2020: Prospect #40 - Gang Green Nation

We have the 40th prospect on the 2020 GGN Big Board. And the winner is: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Center, LSU! With Cushenberry taking the 40th spot, our crowd sourced Big Board now looks like this:





With Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills chose a steady paycheck over the lottery - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo prioritized an established veteran over the hope and promise of a rookie

AFC NORTH:

Ravens re-sign CB Jimmy Smith to a one-year deal - Baltimore Beatdown

Moments ago, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported and the Baltimore Ravens confirmed CB Jimmy Smith has re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.





Steelers Report Card: Grading the free agent acquisition of Eric Ebron - Behind the Steel Curtain

BTSC breaks out the red pen and assigns grades to the Steelers after the signing of free agent Eric Ebron





Joe Mixon extension news: Falling RB market presents opportunity for Bengals - Cincy Jungle

Joe Mixon’s future contract with the Bengals has likely shrunk in value based on how free agency has played out for running backs.





Kevin Stefanski’s Number One Play: Outside Zone - Dawgs By Nature

Based on the Browns’ offseason moves, new Head Coach Kevin Stefnaski appears to be bringing the Minnesota Vikings’ offense with him to Cleveland.

If he does indeed replicate the Vikings offense, we...

AFC SOUTH:

2020 NFL Free Agency: Bill Barnwell Grades The Texans - Battle Red Blog

You’ve already heard it from us. Let’s hear it from the professional football writing man.





AFC South Free Agency Roundup - Music City Miracles

Checking in on the offseason activity around the division as we wait on more free agency news.





2020 NFL starting QB odds: Jameis Winston likely to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars? - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the most likely NFL team to sign free agent quarterback Jameis Winston and my first question is...





Five Free Agent CB’s to Help Fill Pierre Desir’s Veteran Void for the Colts - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts recently released starting cornerback Pierre Desir, who was quickly signed by the New York Jets.

AFC WEST:

Broncos having a QB has given free agency a refreshing change of pace - Mile High Report

Instead of looking for another veteran quarterback, John Elway is free to build around Drew Lock.





Chargers Draft: Is Jordan Love an option for the Chargers at #6? - Bolts From The Blue

Could the Bolts shock the league with this pick?





Raiders: Marcus Mariota contract numbers with Las Vegas are strong - Silver And Black Pride

Mariota has incentives built in if he becomes Raiders’ starting QB





Contract numbers for Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne’s contract are now out - Arrowhead Pride

We now know the parameters of Henne’s new two-year deal with the Chiefs.

NFC EAST:

2020 NFL free agency: Giants sign running back Dion Lewis - Big Blue View

The Giants add a running back to compete with Wayne Gallman





Javon Hargrave says it’s every defensive lineman’s dream to play in the system the Eagles run - Bleeding Green Nation

The DL is super eager to join a talented defense in Philly.





Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is officially retiring from professional football - Blogging The Boys

A huge loss both on and off of the field for the Cowboys.





Redskins trade a 5th round pick for Panthers QB Kyle Allen - Hogs Haven

The Redskins have reportedly traded for Carolina Panthers QB Kyle Allen. Washington will send Carolina a 5th round pick. The Panthers are trying to trade Cam Newton, but will likely end up...

NFC NORTH:

Success rate of finding a pass catcher is better in the NFL Draft than in free agency - Acme Packing Company

Going hard after Austin Hooper and Emmanuel Sanders shows Brian Gutekunst wants to add a veteran target for Aaron Rodgers, but despite fans’ calls, the odds say that player is more likely to come from the draft.





Chase Daniel was drawn to Lions by Darrell Bevell’s high-octane offense - Pride Of Detroit

Daniel is looking forward to finally learning a new offense.





Are the Bears better after the first wave of free agency? - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears still have some work to do in free agency, but after a week of signing some players and losing some players, are they a better team now than they were a week ago?





Breeland, Verett, Williams could all be an option for Minnesota - Daily Norseman

If you had to pick a CB to sign who would it be?

NFC SOUTH:

Janoris Jenkins agrees to renegotiated contract with Saints, details updated - Canal Street Chronicles

Mickey Loomis just doing Mickey Loomis things.





Yes, the Falcons could start 11 first rounders on offense - The Falcoholic

No, that doesn’t mean they’ll have the best offense in the NFL.





Carolina Panthers expected to release Cam Newton today, per report - Cat Scratch Reader

The Cam Newton era is nearing its end in Carolina.





Report: Buccaneers search for a new quarterback began back in October - Bucs Nation

The London game made the staff go to work on the future.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: How the depth chart on offense looks headed into the NFL Draft - Niners Nation

We’ll do defense on Tuesday





Arizona Cardinals get most surprising move of early free agency, but fans are still cautious - Revenge of the Birds

The shock of last week’s NFL Free Agency is wearing off, so now it’s time to revisit last week.

On Monday March 16th the news broke that the Arizona Cardinals were trading David Johnson to the H...





Report: Seattle Seahawks acquire CB Quinton Dunbar in exchange for fifth-round pick - Field Gulls

Though Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned, the Seahawks and general manager John Schneider remain active.





LA Rams new logo, colors revealed at Monday press conference - Turf Show Times

LA Rams new logo is "a modern take on the iconic ‘Rams Head," according to the team