The remaining holes that the Dolphins have can be filled in the draft

The Dolphins made many additions during the free agency period, but there are still many holes or additions that Miami needs to address before the season starts in August.

The most important addition that can be had during the draft is obviously at the quarterback position. The talk of the Dolphins drafting a quarterback has been discussed since last season, especially with regards to whom it is likely the Dolphins will draft: Tua Tagovailoa. The saying “tank for Tua” was coined before last season and was what many fans thought the Dolphins planned to do to get the star quarterback that the team has eyed. Tua is the likely player that the Dolphins will draft with their 5th overall draft pick.

Another position of need that can be addressed through the draft is running back. Once the Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to Arizona, it was clear that the run game was destroyed for the remainder of the 2019 season, but there are plenty of good running backs in the 2020 draft. The player that I feel the Dolphins should select is J.K. Dobbins out of Ohio State University. Dobbins is a fast ball-car who is elusive but can power through defensive players. I see his as similar to Domanick Williams.

Moving to the defensive side of the ball Strong Saftey is a position that needs updated. With the release of Rashad Jones as the league year began left a major hole in the backfield of the Dolphins defense that could be filled by Antoine Winfield Jr. out of the University of Minnesota. The biggest hole on the defensive side of the ball in my opinion is Linebacker. Linebacker is always an important position because they have the best chance at most times to rush the quarterback or runner. I see the Dolphins first drafting linebacker Jordyn Brooks out of Texas Tech in the 3rd round followed drafting Shaquille Quarterman out of the University of Miami in the 5th round.

The Dolphins still have some holes in their team by many of those holes can be filled in the draft. April 23 – 25 will be the time for the Dolphins to do what is needed to make this organization successful again.