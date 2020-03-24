Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/24/2020

Today’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you believe that the NFL will wind up having their 2020 season or do you think it will be pushed back to a later start or canceled all together? The idea of going an entire year without Miami Dolphins football seems insane but once I saw that the governing body of the Olympics had postponed them an entire year I knew anything was possible. There is no sports governing body that is probably more corrupt or greedy than those that run the Olympics so if they are willing to lose money or at least put off another huge money grab it is a big deal. What are your thoughts?

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the sites rules.