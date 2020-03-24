Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is ready for the NFL Draft

We are officially 30 days away from the 2020 NFL draft. This means the Dolphins are only a month away from deciding on who will be the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Could they trade up for Joe Burrow?

Will they stay at #5 for Justin Herbert or Jordan Love?

Or is Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa the ‘apple of their eye.’

A lot of uncertainty surrounds the Alabama QB. And unfortunately, with the recent Coronavirus outbreak, many draft prospects will be unable to showcase their skills in front of the 32 NFL franchise. Tua Tagovailoa is no different. However, he will be able to send NFL teams his ‘pro day’ and continue to post videos to social media.

On Monday night, Tagovailoa took to Instagram to show off his reconstructed hip, and he looked better than many expected.

here are the four clips @tuaamann posted on instagram. pic.twitter.com/5SG0VXlDVn — josh houtz (@houtz) March 24, 2020

It ultimately comes down to how the Dolphins feel about this year’s QB class. Do they think Tua Tagovailoa is superior to the rest of the class? I do. But whether or not Chris Grier and Miami’s front office feels the same way has yet to be determined.

In the end, no one knows what the Miami Dolphins will do. But as long as they have conviction in one of these QBs and moves heaven and earth to make it happen, it is all that truly matters. The Dolphins need a QB and have for the last twenty years.

Will they finally get it right? Time will tell. But in the end, all that truly matters is that they find their guy and do whatever it takes to make it happen.