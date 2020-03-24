The Splash Zone 3/24/20: Early Signings Fill A Ton Of Needs

I don’t think anyone had any idea of what the Dolphins were planning on doing during free agency. They didn’t disappoint as they made several moves to fill up needs on the roster and signed young guys with their best football ahead of them, hopefully. The main headliner though is the signing of Byron Jones, who was considered the best corner on the market. No one expected it, as many deemed him as too pricey.

AC In The AM: Dolphins Off To Impressive Start In Free Agency

Early signings filling so many important needs

2020 NFL Free Agency update: Miami Dolphins depth chart after first week of signings - The Phinsider

The first week of the 2020 NFL free agency period has come and gone, with the Miami Dolphins being highly active on the market. The team added starters and depth pieces all over the roster, shaking...