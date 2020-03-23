Dolphins address key needs in latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft from SB Nation

The 2020 NFL Draft is just over a month away, and while it will be a different experience for most of us as the fans will not be involved and the league will likely use a lot of video teleconferencing to get the selection completed, it is still going to bring over 250 prospects into the league. The Miami Dolphins currently hold the most selections, with 14, as well as the most selections in the first round, with three. How will they use those picks? If they choose not to trade away selections, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar projected what the Dolphins will do.

In his latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, Kadar starts where many people seem to believe the Dolphins will start next month. With the fifth-overall selection, Kadar has Miami adding Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Of the pick, Kadar writes, “The plan for Tagovailoa is to still have a personal pro day on April 9 and he’ll send the tape out to teams. But the greater issue is health and the concern of re-injuring himself. I’m keeping him either at this pick or to the Chargers, but his situation still deserves monitoring.”

Having added the quarterback they need, the Dolphins then use the 18th-overall pick to protect him, selecting USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson. Kadar explains, “The Dolphins have made several moves to fix their defense in free agency, bringing in Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Kyle Van Noy. Their moves on offense, though, are lacking. That’s why I’m sticking with Jackson to Miami with the No. 18 pick.”

Finally, Kadar turns to the defense with Miami’s 26th-overall selection, while returning to Alabama for the second time in the round. Miami picks up safety Xavier McKinney with the selection, about which Kadar writes, “Putting McKinney on a defense that is being rebuilt would give head coach Brian Flores a versatile secondary player. McKinney can play single-high safety or in the slot. A secondary with Jones, McKinney, and Xavien Howard is suddenly one of the better groups in the NFL.”

Are you in with a first round consisting of Tagovailoa, Jackson, and McKinney? Did the Dolphins nail the draft if this is their first three picks? Do I have to keep talking about how Kadar is crushing it for Miami lately?