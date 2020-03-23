Miami Dolphins depth chart and draft need update after week of free agency

The first week of the 2020 NFL free agency period has come and gone, with the Miami Dolphins being highly active on the market. The team added starters and depth pieces all over the roster, shaking up the depth chart as well as the team’s draft needs for April.
Draft needs: Offensive tackle, quarterback, edge, running back, safety; The Dolphins will likely look to their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add their franchise quarterback, then continue to address areas of need with their other 13 picks. Doubling up on offensive tackle, even using the second and third first-round picks they have, could be an option. The addition of Jordan Howard to the running backs group likely will not prevent the team from selecting a rusher in the draft, probably on day two. Despite having nine edge rushers on the roster, including two newly signed members of the team, edge - either defensive end in an 4-3 front or outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme - a young edge rusher early in the Draft makes a lot of sense. The Dolphins could look safety sometime in the Day 2/Day 3 period of the Draft, but it does not feel like they are making the position a priority - they seem to like Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe in those positions; a true strong safety addition could allow the team to move McCain back to the nickel cornerback role.
Quarterback (3)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Josh Rosen
Jake Ruddock
Running back (6)
Jordan Howard
Kalen Ballage
Patrick Laird
Myles Gaskin
Samaje Perine
De’Lance Turner
Fullback (1)
Wide Receiver (11)
DeVante Parker
Albert Wilson
Preston Williams
Jakeem Grant
Allen Hurns
Isaiah Ford
Gary Jennings
Mack Hollins
Terry Wright
Ricardo Louis
Andy Jones
Tight End (4)
Mike Gesicki
Durham Smythe
Chris Myarick
Michael Roberts
Offensive Tackle (2)
Offensive Guard (5)
Ereck Flowers
Jesse Davis
Michael Deiter
Shaq Calhoun
Danny Isidora
Center (2)
Interior Defensive Line (5)
Davon Godchaux
Christian Wilkins
Zach Sieler
Durval Queiroz Neto
Gerald Willis
Edge Rushers (9)
Shaq Lawson
Emmanuel Ogbah
Charles Harris
Taco Charlton
Andrew Van Ginkel
Jonathan Ledbetter
Avery Moss
Jamal Davis II
Trent Harris
Linebacker (11)
Jerome Baker
Raekwon McMillan
Kyle Van Noy
Vince Biegel
Sam Eguavoen
Elandon Roberts
Kamu Grugier-Hill
Terrill Hanks
Calvin Munson
James Crawford
Jake Carlock
Cornerback (11)
Xavien Howard
Byron Jones
Nik Needham
Cordrea Tankersley
Tae Hayes
Jomal Wiltz
Nate Brooks
Ryan Lewis
Ken Webster
Rashard Causey
Linden Stephens
Safety (6)
Bobby McCain
Eric Rowe
Clay Fejedelem
Adrian Colbert
Steven Parker
Montre Hartage
