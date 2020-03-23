Miami Dolphins depth chart and draft need update after week of free agency

The first week of the 2020 NFL free agency period has come and gone, with the Miami Dolphins being highly active on the market. The team added starters and depth pieces all over the roster, shaking up the depth chart as well as the team’s draft needs for April.

Draft needs: Offensive tackle, quarterback, edge, running back, safety; The Dolphins will likely look to their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add their franchise quarterback, then continue to address areas of need with their other 13 picks. Doubling up on offensive tackle, even using the second and third first-round picks they have, could be an option. The addition of Jordan Howard to the running backs group likely will not prevent the team from selecting a rusher in the draft, probably on day two. Despite having nine edge rushers on the roster, including two newly signed members of the team, edge - either defensive end in an 4-3 front or outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme - a young edge rusher early in the Draft makes a lot of sense. The Dolphins could look safety sometime in the Day 2/Day 3 period of the Draft, but it does not feel like they are making the position a priority - they seem to like Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe in those positions; a true strong safety addition could allow the team to move McCain back to the nickel cornerback role.

Quarterback (3)

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Josh Rosen

Jake Ruddock

Running back (6)

Jordan Howard

Kalen Ballage

Patrick Laird

Myles Gaskin

Samaje Perine

De’Lance Turner

Fullback (1)

Chandler Cox

Wide Receiver (11)

DeVante Parker

Albert Wilson

Preston Williams

Jakeem Grant

Allen Hurns

Isaiah Ford

Gary Jennings

Mack Hollins

Terry Wright

Ricardo Louis

Andy Jones

Tight End (4)

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Chris Myarick

Michael Roberts

Offensive Tackle (2)

Julien Davenport

Adam Pankey

Offensive Guard (5)

Ereck Flowers

Jesse Davis

Michael Deiter

Shaq Calhoun

Danny Isidora

Center (2)

Ted Karras

Keaton Sutherland

Interior Defensive Line (5)

Davon Godchaux

Christian Wilkins

Zach Sieler

Durval Queiroz Neto

Gerald Willis

Edge Rushers (9)

Shaq Lawson

Emmanuel Ogbah

Charles Harris

Taco Charlton

Andrew Van Ginkel

Jonathan Ledbetter

Avery Moss

Jamal Davis II

Trent Harris

Linebacker (11)

Jerome Baker

Raekwon McMillan

Kyle Van Noy

Vince Biegel

Sam Eguavoen

Elandon Roberts

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Terrill Hanks

Calvin Munson

James Crawford

Jake Carlock

Cornerback (11)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Nik Needham

Cordrea Tankersley

Tae Hayes

Jomal Wiltz

Nate Brooks

Ryan Lewis

Ken Webster

Rashard Causey

Linden Stephens

Safety (6)

Bobby McCain

Eric Rowe

Clay Fejedelem

Adrian Colbert

Steven Parker

Montre Hartage

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Punter (1)

Matt Haack

Long Snapper (1)

Taybor Pepper