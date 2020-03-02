 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/02/2020

By James McKinney
Cincinnati Bengals v&nbsp;Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is besides quarterback which position do you think the Miami Dolphins should have the most urgency in addressing this off season? How would you fill this hole? Are you in favor of the team spending some of their 90 plus million on a free agent? Would you prefer to see the Dolphins use one of their many draft picks to fill the hole? What about a trade with a team that maybe had a guy that’s underutilized or maybe even in the wrong scheme? Give us your thoughts below!

The Phinsider Question Of The Day also serves as our nightly live thread. Please remember to follow all site rules while visiting any of the live threads. You are always welcome to discuss anything you wish just please avoid politics and religion for obvious reasons. Always be courteous towards your fellow Miami Dolphins fans (or visiting fans from another team) when discussing or debating any topics.

