Phinsider Radio: Dolphins strengths and weaknesses heading into Free Agency

First, we look at which positions Miami might not have interest in this offseason.

After the emergence of DeVante Parker and Preston Williams in 2019, is WR a top priority? How will the position look in two or three years from now? Could Miami address the position in FA or the draft? We then turn our attention to the Dolphins defensive line. Besides pass-rusher, can Josh Boyer’s defense get by with Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins, and the rest of the big guys up front? How might they improve Miami’s group of linebackers this offseason?

We then shift our attention to Miami’s running backs, how many backs can we expect the Dolphins to sign this offseason and is a veteran FA the right route to go? Should Miami address the Tight end position, with Mike Gesicki’s big season and the recent signing of Michael Roberts? And is there any chance the Dolphins sign a FA Quarterback? (Spoiler alert: No)

Lastly, we break down Miami’s offensive line and try to figure out who stays and who must go. Is there any unit more important to upgrade this season than the offensive line? How many new starters could the Dolphins be looking for?

