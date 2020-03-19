REPORT: Dolphins showed interest in Rams’ RB Todd Gurley before release

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins signed former Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard to a 2-year-deal worth, $10-million. The plan appears to be a veteran RB and a promising, young-rookie that the team will draft early in next month’s draft.

But apparently, Howard wasn’t the only veteran RB that caught the eyes of the Dolphins.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Miami Dolphins were one of the teams most desirable to Todd Gurley. Adam Schefter later confirmed the team’s interest.

My understanding is among two of Todd Gurley's desirable destinations recently has been Atlanta and Miami, per source; though the #Dolphins just brought in Jordan Howard. However, we'll see now, how other potential options open up for Gurley, or how the market reacts. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2020

When the Rams shopped RB Todd Gurley in recent weeks, the two teams that showed the most interest were the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

No one truly knows how severe the interest indeed was between the two sides. And with the Dolphins reaching an agreement with Jordan Howard, there’s an excellent chance they are no longer in the market for a veteran RB. However, until Howard passes a physical and the contract is announced, anything can happen.

At one point, Todd Gurley was the most dynamic RB in football. And although he’s suffered several knee injuries in the past, the 25-year-old still put up a respectable 857 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019.

Maybe this is all just leverage, so a team like the Atlanta Falcons pounce on Gurley know that he’s an available free agent. Or maybe, just maybe, the Dolphins truly had interest. No one knows for certain, and again, it’s very unlikely Miami does anything with Howard’s signing. But if they want a player that many believed was once one of the best backs in football, maybe they take a flier on Todd Jerome Gurley II.

Run Gurley Run.