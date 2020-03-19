Phinsider Question Of The Day -Bold Prediction Edition (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/19/2020

So far this year’s free agency period has been crazy. A lot of huge names being traded, cut, and resigning elsewhere. This includes some of the biggest names in the NFL like Tom Brady. Who could have guessed that Tom Brady would wind up being the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? So now it’s your chance to make a wild ass guess or as most prefer to label them, BOLD PREDICTIONS! So for tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day we want to hear your boldest predictions for this seasons NFL. So give us what you’ve got!

