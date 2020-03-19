Dolphins sign safety Adrian Colbert

The Miami Dolphins are bringing back reserve safety Adrian Colbert, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Dolphins are signing Colbert to a one-year, $1.8 million contract a day after not tendering him as a restricted free agent.

A seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Colbert joined the Dolphins mid-season in 2019 when the team poached him off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. He played in six games for Miami, totaling 22 tackles with two passes defensed. He has played in 27 career games, with 80 tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Colbert played his senior year of college football at the University of Miami. He transferred there in 2016 after playing 2012 through 2015 at the University of Texas.

The Dolphins will likely utilize Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe as their starting safeties, with Colbert able to serve as a primary backup behind them.