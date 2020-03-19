Report: Dolphins tried to visit with Tua Tagovailoa before NFL facilities closed

We are officially 35 days away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and there is plenty of smoke is being leaked accordingly.

As we know by now, this won’t be the regular draft process. Teams can’t meet with players, and there’s an excellent chance some pro days won’t take place. And as we saw before the league closed for business, Miami rushed in two of the draft’s top prospects; J.K. Dobbins and Jordan Love.

But those weren’t the only two players on the Dolphins’ radar.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Chris Grier and Co. tried to rush Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa before business closed for the foreseeable future.

In pre-draft news: Last week, when the #Dolphins brought in players before the league closed facilities, source said their first call was to #Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa to try to bring him in. The logistics didn’t work out for a visit, but that was their goal. MIA picks No. 5. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Tagovailoa, as we all know, is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 class. And NO team has been linked to him more this offseason than the Miami Dolphins. Could it all be smoke and mirrors? Perhaps. Could they have significant interest and wanted to meet with him before the Coronavirus made this nearly impossible? Yes, of course.

After all, it is believed that any team that is interested in Tagovailoa could have to trade up. And to move up, a team would have to be 100% confident in not only the player but his health.

A lot will change between now and the NFL draft, but one thing is for sure, the Dolphins will likely use the #5 overall pick on a QB. Unless, of course, they deem someone worthy of moving up.

No one truly knows. But if I were Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins, I would do whatever it takes to land my quarterback of the future. And like I said many times before, I believe Tua Tagovailoa is that guy.

Time will tell.