Dolphins officially cut Reshad Jones, more

The Miami Dolphins have officially released safety Reshad Jones. The move, which was reported last week, became official today as the NFL moved into the 2020. There is no report on if the Dolphins used a June 1 designation on Jones. If they did, the move will allow them to spread his dead money over two seasons for the salary cap, rather than to absorb all of it this year.

Along with Jones, the Dolphins waived center/guard Evan Brown, cornerback Rashard Causey, tackle Chidi Okeke, and wide receiver T.J. Rahming. The team released linebacker Mike Hull with a failed physical designation after he missed the 2019 season with a knee injury and they waived defensive tackle Kendrick Norton with a non-football injury designation after the car accident last year that led to him losing his arm.

The Dolphins have agree to terms with several players in free agency this week, though they likely will not announce any signings until physicals can be completed.