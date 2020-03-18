Dolphins sign former Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts

The Miami Dolphins have snagged a third former New England Patriot through free agency.

Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, the Dolphins signed former Patriots linebacker, fullback, and team captain Elandon Roberts to a contract. As of the publishing of this article, the exact terms of the agreement have yet to be disclosed.

Roberts, 25, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the team, he played in all but four games. As one of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s do-it-all weapons, Roberts accumulated 206 total tackles, 14 QB hits, six passes defended, four sacks, and one forced fumble while appearing as a regular face on both defense and special teams. Beginning last season, Roberts started to contribute on offense as a fullback. Though he took the field primarily as a blocker, Dolphins fans will best remember Roberts for his lone career reception: a 38-yard rumble that ended with a score in Miami’s final game last season.

Roberts was voted a defensive captain going into the 2019 season, a surprise to many given his young age. When explaining why the young linebacker’s teammates view him as a leader, Belichick said, “his whole career from Morgan State to Houston to here, he wasn’t a highly recognized player when we drafted him. But he’s one of the most unselfish players we have on our team,” per NBC Sports. As a member of the Patriots organization for nearly Roberts entire tenure with the team, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has personal experience with Roberts character, work ethic, and the admiration the Swiss Army knife athlete has received from his teammates.

