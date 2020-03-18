Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/18/2020

Although I never personally watched a single second of it the XFL was off to a half way decent start with halfway decent ratings. Getting rid of all the stupid gimmicks and trying to play real football seemed to pay off for them this time around. Now though due to the restrictions that every pro league has initiated the season was shuttered. This leaves a lot of players out of a gig. So why not look to sign with an NFL team right now? The signing bonus alone would carry some of these guys until play begins in the fall.

Well the big problem with this is despite the fact that the XFL is not in operation at this time all NFL teams are forbidden to even speak to an XFL player under contract. So that’s the NFL’s rule that each team was reminded of this week. This contrasts quite a bit with the XFL’s rule that a player can be released from their contract but only if the player “receives a written request to negotiate, and/or sign, a contract with any professional team”. Sounds good except how can this happen if the NFL can not even speak to the player or their agent per NFL rules?

Well to that end the NFL and the XFL are actually negotiating a deal where XFL player will be able to openly sign a contract with any NFL team if they wish. So with that in mind the Phinsider Question Of The Day, and I suppose this applies only to the ones of you that actually paid attention to the XFL, what players did you see during their brief season do you think the Miami Dolphins should bring in and take a look at once the two leagues come to an agreement?

The Phinsider Question Of The Day also serves as our nightly live thread. Please remember to follow all site rules while visiting any of the live threads. You are always welcome to discuss anything you wish just please avoid politics and religion for obvious reasons. Always be courteous towards your fellow Miami Dolphins fans (or visiting fans from another team) when discussing or debating any topics.