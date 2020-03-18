Dolphins adding center Ted Karras on one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins are adding free agent center Ted Karras, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. The deal brings Miami a starter for the middle of the offensive line to replace Daniel Kilgore, who the team did not retain despite having a team option in his contract. The deal for Karras is a one-year contract worth $4 million.

A third-generation NFL player, Karras was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2016. He assumed the starting center role for New England this past season, starting all 15 games in which he played. He has appeared in 60 career games with 20 starts over his four seasons, playing both guard and center.

The Dolphins add Karras to a growing list of free agent additions, including guard Ereck Flowers, cornerback Byron Jones, running back Jordan Howard, defensive end Shaq Lawson, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive back Clay Fejedelem, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.