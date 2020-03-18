Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
BREAKING: Tom Brady to leave the Patriots - Pats Pulpit
The Tom Brady saga is over.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
George Fant agrees to terms with the Jets - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have their first addition of the offseason, and it is Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills send first-round draft pick to Minnesota Vikings for WR Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Rumblings
BIG NEWS!
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens Release Offensive Lineman James Hurst - Baltimore Beatdown
The Ravens have released veteran offensive lineman James Hurst.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers need to sign Bud Dupree to a multi-year deal - Behind the Steel Curtain
Currently counting $15.828 million against the 2020 salary cap, signing Dupree long term can give the Steelers some much-needed relief
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
After tagging A.J. Green, Bengals will be limited until they shed Andy Dalton’s contract - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals must move on from the Red Rifle to get anywhere in free agency.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland signing QB Case Keenum to be the backup to Baker Mayfield - Dawgs By Nature
He will get a 3-year deal worth $18 million.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Bill O’Brien Just Had His Waterloo...Until The Next One, Anyway - Battle Red Blog
Texans fans react to the unimaginable reality that DeAndre Hopkins is no longer a Texan.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans place franchise tag on Derrick Henry 2020 NFL free agency - Music City Miracles
After news that the Titans signed Ryan Tannehill to a long-term deal earlier today, Ian Rapoport started floating out there that the team would follow that up with a franchise tag for Derrick Henry:...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
2020 NFL free agency rumors: Multiple NFL teams reportedly interested in Nick Foles trade - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is in... high demand?
That’s according to Adam Schefter of ESPN who is reporting that multiple teams are talking to Jacksonville about trading for Nick...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
After the DeForest Buckner Deal, What’s Next for the Colts in Free Agency? - Stampede Blue
After the Indianapolis Colts acquired San Francisco 49ers All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for their 2020 first round pick, it now raises the question of what’s next for the franchise in...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Graham Glasgow “elated” to be a Bronco - Mile High Report
The newest member of the team joined KOA Radio to talk about becoming a Bronco.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
2020 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks believes QB Hurts fits well with Chargers - Bolts From The Blue
Brooks believes Hurts will shoot up draft boards by late April
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders free agency: Marcus Mariota agrees to terms with Las Vegas Raiders - Silver And Black Pride
Breaking down what addition of quarterback Marcus Mariota means for the Las Vegas Raiders’ big picture
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs to bring back Chad Henne on two-year deal - Arrowhead Pride
Henne was injured prior to the 2019 season but appears to have re-claimed his backup job for 2020.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Report: Cornerback James Bradberry signing with New York Giants - Big Blue View
Giants make big move to improve secondary
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL free agency: 12 remaining cornerback options left for the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
Who will Philly add at CB?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Cowboys restructured contracts of Ezekiel Elliott and La’el Collins to free up cap space - Blogging The Boys
Cowboys needed to free up space with a couple of big contracts coming.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins 2020 Free Agency: Kendall Fuller comes home - Hogs Haven
Redskins sign DB Kendall Fuller
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers sign RT Rick Wagner, signaling the end for Bryan Bulaga in Green Bay - Acme Packing Company
The Green Bay Packers have found a new offensive line man. Rick Wagner looks to be Bryan Bulaga’s replacement.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Film breakdown: Where does Jamie Collins fit in the Detroit Lions’ defense? - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions star free agent signing is another defensive Swiss army knife.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears sign Jimmy Graham to two-year deal - Windy City Gridiron
The five-time Pro Bowler will be making his way to the Windy City.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
2020 NFL Draft: A newly updated list of the Minnesota Vikings’ picks - Daily Norseman
Updated with the haul from the Diggs trade
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints owner, Gayle Benson Creates Community Assistance Fund - Canal Street Chronicles
And she’s backing it up with her own money.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons trade for Ravens TE Hayden Hurst to replace Austin Hooper - The Falcoholic
There goes one of the team’s two second round picks.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers release safety, special teamer Colin Jones - Cat Scratch Reader
So long, Ace!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Opinion: The Bucs’ decision to franchise Shaquil Barrett helped create room to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul - Bucs Nation
It’s just basic math.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers players react to DeForest Buckner being traded - Niners Nation
The reactions went as you’d expect
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals get blockbuster deal done to acquire DeAndre Hopkins from Houston Texans - Revenge of the Birds
Well, Steve Keim is certainly going all in with Kyler Murray’s rookie contract.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Which RFA tender did the extend to tight end Jacob Hollister - Field Gulls
Even before the Seattle Seahawks lost second year tight end Will Dissly to a season ending injury early in the 2019 season, they had promoted Jacob Hollister to the active roster from the practice...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What the Rams are asking for in a trade of RB Todd Gurley - Turf Show Times
What the LA Rams supposedly want in return and what they’d save by moving his contract
