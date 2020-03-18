Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

BREAKING: Tom Brady to leave the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

The Tom Brady saga is over.





George Fant agrees to terms with the Jets - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have their first addition of the offseason, and it is Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant.





Buffalo Bills send first-round draft pick to Minnesota Vikings for WR Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Rumblings

BIG NEWS!

AFC NORTH:

Ravens Release Offensive Lineman James Hurst - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens have released veteran offensive lineman James Hurst.





The Steelers need to sign Bud Dupree to a multi-year deal - Behind the Steel Curtain

Currently counting $15.828 million against the 2020 salary cap, signing Dupree long term can give the Steelers some much-needed relief





After tagging A.J. Green, Bengals will be limited until they shed Andy Dalton’s contract - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals must move on from the Red Rifle to get anywhere in free agency.





Cleveland signing QB Case Keenum to be the backup to Baker Mayfield - Dawgs By Nature

He will get a 3-year deal worth $18 million.

AFC SOUTH:

Bill O’Brien Just Had His Waterloo...Until The Next One, Anyway - Battle Red Blog

Texans fans react to the unimaginable reality that DeAndre Hopkins is no longer a Texan.





Titans place franchise tag on Derrick Henry 2020 NFL free agency - Music City Miracles

After news that the Titans signed Ryan Tannehill to a long-term deal earlier today, Ian Rapoport started floating out there that the team would follow that up with a franchise tag for Derrick Henry:...





2020 NFL free agency rumors: Multiple NFL teams reportedly interested in Nick Foles trade - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is in... high demand?

That’s according to Adam Schefter of ESPN who is reporting that multiple teams are talking to Jacksonville about trading for Nick...





After the DeForest Buckner Deal, What’s Next for the Colts in Free Agency? - Stampede Blue

After the Indianapolis Colts acquired San Francisco 49ers All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for their 2020 first round pick, it now raises the question of what’s next for the franchise in...

AFC WEST:

Graham Glasgow “elated” to be a Bronco - Mile High Report

The newest member of the team joined KOA Radio to talk about becoming a Bronco.





2020 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks believes QB Hurts fits well with Chargers - Bolts From The Blue

Brooks believes Hurts will shoot up draft boards by late April





Raiders free agency: Marcus Mariota agrees to terms with Las Vegas Raiders - Silver And Black Pride

Breaking down what addition of quarterback Marcus Mariota means for the Las Vegas Raiders’ big picture





Chiefs to bring back Chad Henne on two-year deal - Arrowhead Pride

Henne was injured prior to the 2019 season but appears to have re-claimed his backup job for 2020.

NFC EAST:

Report: Cornerback James Bradberry signing with New York Giants - Big Blue View

Giants make big move to improve secondary





NFL free agency: 12 remaining cornerback options left for the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

Who will Philly add at CB?





Report: Cowboys restructured contracts of Ezekiel Elliott and La’el Collins to free up cap space - Blogging The Boys

Cowboys needed to free up space with a couple of big contracts coming.





Redskins 2020 Free Agency: Kendall Fuller comes home - Hogs Haven

Redskins sign DB Kendall Fuller

NFC NORTH:

Packers sign RT Rick Wagner, signaling the end for Bryan Bulaga in Green Bay - Acme Packing Company

The Green Bay Packers have found a new offensive line man. Rick Wagner looks to be Bryan Bulaga’s replacement.





Film breakdown: Where does Jamie Collins fit in the Detroit Lions’ defense? - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions star free agent signing is another defensive Swiss army knife.





Bears sign Jimmy Graham to two-year deal - Windy City Gridiron

The five-time Pro Bowler will be making his way to the Windy City.





2020 NFL Draft: A newly updated list of the Minnesota Vikings’ picks - Daily Norseman

Updated with the haul from the Diggs trade

NFC SOUTH:

Saints owner, Gayle Benson Creates Community Assistance Fund - Canal Street Chronicles

And she’s backing it up with her own money.





Falcons trade for Ravens TE Hayden Hurst to replace Austin Hooper - The Falcoholic

There goes one of the team’s two second round picks.





Carolina Panthers release safety, special teamer Colin Jones - Cat Scratch Reader

So long, Ace!





Opinion: The Bucs’ decision to franchise Shaquil Barrett helped create room to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul - Bucs Nation

It’s just basic math.

NFC WEST:

49ers players react to DeForest Buckner being traded - Niners Nation

The reactions went as you’d expect





Arizona Cardinals get blockbuster deal done to acquire DeAndre Hopkins from Houston Texans - Revenge of the Birds

Well, Steve Keim is certainly going all in with Kyler Murray’s rookie contract.





Which RFA tender did the extend to tight end Jacob Hollister - Field Gulls

Even before the Seattle Seahawks lost second year tight end Will Dissly to a season ending injury early in the 2019 season, they had promoted Jacob Hollister to the active roster from the practice...





What the Rams are asking for in a trade of RB Todd Gurley - Turf Show Times

What the LA Rams supposedly want in return and what they’d save by moving his contract