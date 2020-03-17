Does Joe Burrow have his eyes set on the Dolphins?

| Disclaimer: This is pure speculation and in no shape or form, means that Joe Burrow has any chance at winding up in Miami. |

It has been a hectic 48 hours for the Miami Dolphins, who have been active throughout the first two days of Free Agency. And after signing two players that many were unsure of in Shaq Lawson and Ereck Flowers, the Dolphins followed it up with two big-time defensive signings.

Byron Jones and Kyle Van Noy were huge signings that will immediately contribute to Brian Flores’ attacking defense. And although not everyone was overly excited about Lawson, I believe he will contribute as a rotational player, at worst. Then there’s Ereck Flowers; the dreadful left tackle turned offensive guard. He’s a young player who’s best football is still to come. Flowers is also a BIG upgrade over what the Dolphins currently had on their offensive line. Then there was Emmanuel Ogbah, another low-risk, high-reward signing that could pay dividends and forge a role in Miami’s defense.

All of these big signings by the Dolphins prompted a tweet from B/R Gridiron that looked like this:

This tweet was genius, and to be completely honest, I’m upset I didn’t think of it first. But while it received plenty of retweets and likes from those fans on the worldwide web, one particular player discretely hit the little heart, and Twitter hasn’t been the same since.

Shout out to Twitter User @BrianRiccard33 for bringing this to my attention.

joe burrow liked a very interesting tweet earlier today. (h/t @BrianRiccard33) pic.twitter.com/S29m1hj4P4 — josh houtz (@houtz) March 18, 2020

Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning QB from LSU and the perennial #1 overall pick, also liked this tweet. No, it probably doesn’t mean anything because it’s a perfect tweet. But maybe, just maybe, he’s sending a signal to the Miami Dolphins. PLEASE HELP ME.

It’s like a hostage situation, and as we all know, Burrow has said before that he was impressed with what the Dolphins were doing. That was before the free agency spending spree. And although he seems like a lock to be the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bengals have done nothing this offseason to instill faith.

We also know there have been many reports that Burrow was at the top of the Dolphins draft board. And as Chris Grier himself has said, Miami has all the ammunition to move up and down the draft board as they deem fit.

Could the Dolphins have their eyes on Joe Burrow? Maybe.

Does Joe Burrow have his eyes on the Dolphins? Also, maybe.

I highly doubt anything will come of this, and as far as I’m concerned, Tua Tagovailoa is still the better quarterback. But if Chris Grier and the rest of Miami’s front office believes Burrow is the one they should try to do whatever it takes to make that happen.

There’s an excellent chance this is all for nothing. If I’m the Bengals, there’s nothing that would stop me from drafting Burrow at #1. But as we’ve seen before in the NFL, never say never.