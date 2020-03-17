Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/17/2020

I think we all knew that the Miami Dolphins would, because they had to, sign some free agents. With over 80 million free under the cap and the league rules stating that they had to spend the vast majority of that I suspect that the flurry of signings is no surprise to anyone. Most it seems were signed to front loaded deals meaning that the majority of the contract will be paid in the first couple of years so that when the plethora of draft picks that we should sign in the next two years come up for a new contract that we have the ability to shed some of these players if needed for cap space without taking even bigger cap hits for their departures.

With all that said The Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of the free agent signings thus far are your favorite? Which player from the group signed thus far will have the biggest impact on this team in the next few years? And finally is there a signing that you don’t like? One that has left you just scratching your head?

