Dolphins fortify the offense; team snags running back Jordan Howard

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is on fire!

The Dolphins are going to look like a wildly different team when they take the field later this year. After spending plenty of dough on the defense, this time, Grier is throwing some dollars at the offensive backfield.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard. The deal is a two-year contract worth just more than $10 million. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are likely viewing Howard as the team’s primary ball carrier and will look for a young rusher in the draft for the veteran to take under his wings. Miami will probably use some sort of one-two punch with Howard as the early-down hammer.

Howard is just 25 years old and has been one of the league’s most efficient runners over the past half-decade. The former Indiana Hoosier was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played three seasons with the team before joining the Philadelphia Eagles through a trade during the 2019 offseason. Howard was one of the key pieces that helped propel the Eagles to the playoffs last season.

For his career, Howard has averaged 4.3 yards per carry and has averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry in three of his four seasons. Last season in Philadelphia, he played in 10 games and started four and carried the ball 119 times for 525 yards (4.4 ypc) and six touchdowns. Howard also recorded 10 receptions for 69 yards and one additional score. Prior to suffering last season’s shoulder ailment that forced the Pro Bowler to miss the end of the season, Howard had missed just one game due to injury in his young career.

