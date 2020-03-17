Dolphins agree to terms with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

It’s day two of free agency and Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is still partaking in this year’s frenzy.

Thus far, Grier has been active in fortifying Miami’s defense with the likes of Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, and Emmanuel Ogbah. After nabbing plenty of potential starters, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with a defender who will not only provide depth at the linebacker position, but leadership on special teams in Kamu Grugier-Hill, according to Mike Garofolo.

Grugier-Hill, 25, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft but spent just one offseason with the team before joining the Philadelphia Eagles. The young linebacker had been with the Eagles until he hit free agency this offseason and is signing a one-year pact with Miami.

During his time in Philadelphia, Grugier-Hill was a three-time special teams captain and filled in as a rotational defender at linebacker. He played in 16 games in both 2017 and 2018 and 10 games in 2019 before suffering a back injury. The special teams ace also has some kicking chops. He filled in for Eagles kicker Jake Elliott on kickoffs for one game in 2017 when the latter suffered an injury mid-game.

Over the past three seasons, Grugier-Hill has accumulated a combined 90 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and once interception. The Hawaiian native’s arrival in Miami could signal the end of Walt Aikens’ tenure with the Dolphins, as the 28-year old defensive back and former special teams captain is currently a free agent and has not yet re-signed with the team. The Dolphins also agreed to terms with former Bengals special teams star Clayton Fejedelem when free agency opened yesterday.

For more Miami Dolphins free agency news and analysis, follow Justin Hier on Twitter @HierJustin.