Dolphins sign defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah

Yesterday, the Dolphins made a plethora of flashy moves as the first day of free agency began. Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, and Shaq Lawson were all brought in to help turn Miami’s sub-par defense into a juggernaut.

Today, general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores continued down that path. With yet another. Low-risk, high-reward signing.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a 2-year deal worth $15M.

Ogbah was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over his four NFL seasons, Ogbah combined for 154 tackles (61 solo) and 18 sacks. He’s yet another piece that the Dolphins added this offseason, to help bring Flores defensive vision to fruition.

Last season with the Kansas Chiefs, Ogbah was having the best year of his career before suffering a torn-pectoral that forced the 26-year-old to miss the remainder of the season. It will be interesting to see whether or not Ogbah starts opposite of Lawson, or if they create a beautiful one-two punch opposite of Van Noy.

No one truly knows how this defense will look, but versatility is vital. And if the last 24 hours are any indication, the Dolphins defense in 2020 is going to look much different. Brian Flores has put the rest of the NFL on notice.