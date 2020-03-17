Miami Dolphins depth chart after day one of NFL Free Agency negotiating period

The Miami Dolphins opened the NFL free agency’s negotiating period, or “legal tampering” period, with a series of moves to jump start the franchise’s rebuild. The Dolphins have addressed areas of needs with their opening moves of the 2020 league year, and they are continuing to position themselves to turn around a team that, at the start of the 2019 season, was being discussed as possibly the worst team to ever play in the league - of course, that “worst team ever” would finish 5-11 and with the fifth-overall draft pick, so they were no where near that bad.

On Monday, the Dolphins agreed to terms with edge rusher Kyle Van Noy from the New England Patriots, cornerback Byron Jones from the Dallas Cowboys, edge rusher Shaq Lawson from the Buffalo Bills, guard Ereck Flowers from the Washington Redskins, and defensive back/special teams player Clayton Fejedelem from the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a busy day that is continuing over to Tuesday, with reports the Dolphins have now added defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah from the Kansas City Chiefs.

What does all of this mean for the Dolphins’ depth chart? The depth chart below has removed players expected to become free agents with the start of the new league year.

Quarterback (3)

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Josh Rosen

Jake Ruddock

Running back (5)

Kalen Ballage

Myles Gaskin

Patrick Laird

Samaje Perine

De’Lance Turner

Fullback (1)

Chandler Cox

Wide Receiver (12)

DeVante Parker

Albert Wilson

Preston Williams

Jakeem Grant

Allen Hurns

Isaiah Ford (Tendered ERFA)

Gary Jennings

Mack Hollins

T.J. Rahming

Terry Wright

Ricardo Louis (Tendered ERFA)

Andy Jones

Tight End (4)

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Chris Myarick

Michael Roberts

Offensive Tackle (3)

Julien Davenport

Adam Pankey

Chidi Okeke

Offensive Guard (5)

Ereck Flowers (Signed FA)

Jesse Davis

Michael Deiter

Shaq Calhoun

Danny Isidora

Center (2)

Evan Brown

Keaton Sutherland

Defensive Tackle (5)

Davon Godchaux

Christian Wilkins

Zach Sieler

Durval Queiroz Neto

Gerald Willis

Defensive End (6)

Shaq Lawson (Signed FA)

Emmanuel Ogbah (Signed FA)

Charles Harris

Taco Charlton

Jonathan Ledbetter

Avery Moss

Linebacker (13)

Jerome Baker

Raekwon McMillan

Kyle Van Noy (Signed FA)

Vince Biegel (Tendered RFA)

Sam Eguavoen

Andrew Van Ginkel

Trent Harris (Tendered ERFA)

Terrill Hanks

Mike Hull

Calvin Munson

Jamal Davis II

James Crawford

Jake Carlock

Cornerback (9)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones (Signed FA)

Nik Needham

Jomal Wiltz

Ryan Lewis

Ken Webster

Cordrea Tankersley

Rashard Causey

Linden Stephens

Safety (4)

Bobby McCain

Eric Rowe

Clay Fejedelem (Signed FA)

Montre Hartage

(Reshad Jones is expected to be released on Wednesday with the start of the new league year)

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Punter (1)

Matt Haack (Tendered RFA)

Long Snapper (1)

Taybor Pepper