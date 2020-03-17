Miami Dolphins depth chart after day one of NFL Free Agency negotiating period

The Miami Dolphins opened the NFL free agency’s negotiating period, or “legal tampering” period, with a series of moves to jump start the franchise’s rebuild. The Dolphins have addressed areas of needs with their opening moves of the 2020 league year, and they are continuing to position themselves to turn around a team that, at the start of the 2019 season, was being discussed as possibly the worst team to ever play in the league - of course, that “worst team ever” would finish 5-11 and with the fifth-overall draft pick, so they were no where near that bad.
On Monday, the Dolphins agreed to terms with edge rusher Kyle Van Noy from the New England Patriots, cornerback Byron Jones from the Dallas Cowboys, edge rusher Shaq Lawson from the Buffalo Bills, guard Ereck Flowers from the Washington Redskins, and defensive back/special teams player Clayton Fejedelem from the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a busy day that is continuing over to Tuesday, with reports the Dolphins have now added defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah from the Kansas City Chiefs.
What does all of this mean for the Dolphins’ depth chart? The depth chart below has removed players expected to become free agents with the start of the new league year.
Quarterback (3)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Josh Rosen
Jake Ruddock
Running back (5)
Kalen Ballage
Myles Gaskin
Patrick Laird
Samaje Perine
De’Lance Turner
Fullback (1)
Wide receiver
Wide Receiver (12)
DeVante Parker
Albert Wilson
Preston Williams
Jakeem Grant
Allen Hurns
Isaiah Ford (Tendered ERFA)
Gary Jennings
Mack Hollins
T.J. Rahming
Terry Wright
Ricardo Louis (Tendered ERFA)
Andy Jones
Tight End (4)
Mike Gesicki
Durham Smythe
Chris Myarick
Michael Roberts
Offensive Tackle (3)
Julien Davenport
Adam Pankey
Chidi Okeke
Offensive Guard (5)
Ereck Flowers (Signed FA)
Jesse Davis
Michael Deiter
Shaq Calhoun
Danny Isidora
Center (2)
Defensive Tackle (5)
Davon Godchaux
Christian Wilkins
Zach Sieler
Durval Queiroz Neto
Gerald Willis
Defensive End (6)
Shaq Lawson (Signed FA)
Emmanuel Ogbah (Signed FA)
Charles Harris
Taco Charlton
Jonathan Ledbetter
Avery Moss
Linebacker (13)
Jerome Baker
Raekwon McMillan
Kyle Van Noy (Signed FA)
Vince Biegel (Tendered RFA)
Sam Eguavoen
Andrew Van Ginkel
Trent Harris (Tendered ERFA)
Terrill Hanks
Mike Hull
Calvin Munson
Jamal Davis II
James Crawford
Jake Carlock
Cornerback (9)
Xavien Howard
Byron Jones (Signed FA)
Nik Needham
Jomal Wiltz
Ryan Lewis
Ken Webster
Cordrea Tankersley
Rashard Causey
Linden Stephens
Safety (4)
Bobby McCain
Eric Rowe
Clay Fejedelem (Signed FA)
Montre Hartage
(Reshad Jones is expected to be released on Wednesday with the start of the new league year)
Kicker (1)
Punter (1)
Matt Haack (Tendered RFA)
