Tom Brady announces leaving Patriots

The New England Patriots and Tom Brady have broken up. The quarterback announced via Twitter and Instagram today that he will not be returning to the team that selected him 199th overall in 2000. There was no indication of where the future Hall of Fame quarterback will play in 2020.

In his twenty seasons with the Patriots, Brady threw for 74,571 yards on 63.8 percent completions with 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions. He has a career 97.0 passer rating. His career passing yards, completions (6.377), and touchdowns all rank second all-time behind Drew Brees.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

He has been named the NFL MVP three times (2007, 2010, 2017), has been selected to 14 Pro Bowls, is a three-time First-Team All-Pro and two time Second-Team All-Pro selection, was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2009, and has six Super Bowl titles and was the MVP of the Super Bowl four times.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Of course, as fans of the Miami Dolphins, we have all seen way too much of Brady over the last 20 years. He has shredded Miami and the rest of the AFC East throughout his career, and it will be refreshing to not have to face him twice a season. He is among the greatest to play the game, but it is time for a change in the division, and the Dolphins are building their way towards taking over the role as the top franchise in the AFC East.

Statements from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Patriots career: https://t.co/DFmmbzAIdo pic.twitter.com/flVpDFB4HJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

Speculation and free agency rumors have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers as the top two teams interested in landing Brady.

For more on Brady’s departure and all things Patriots, check out Pats Pulpit.