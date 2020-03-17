Phinsider Radio: Instant reaction on the Dolphins signings from a wild first day of Free Agency

As we kick off the beginning of the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN), Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) breakdown the latest signing from a wild and crazy first day of NFL Free Agency.

First, we take a look at the Dolphins newest signing Byron Jones, who just inked a 5 year, $82.5M contract, making him the highest-paid defensive back in football. What does his signing mean for Miami’s defense? Were the Dolphins interested from the start, or did they make a last-minute move to sign the shutdown corner? We then breakdown whether or not Jones, alongside Xavien Howard, make up the best cornerback tandem in football. Could they be a modern-day Patrick Surtain and Sammie Madison? Lastly, we discuss what it could mean for Howard. Is he on the trade block? And is Jones the best defensive back on the roster.

Next, we take a look at the former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy. His 4 year, $51M contract is anything but cheap. But he fits exactly what the Dolphins need at linebacker and has proven to have success in a New England-style defense. What does it mean for the Dolphins, now that Van Noy reunites with Flores in Miami?

We then discuss offensive guard Ereck Flowers and defensive end Shaq Lawson, two moves that fans have mixed feelings about the signings. Should Dolphins fans be excited about Flowers 3-year, $30M contract? Can Shaq Lawson live up the hype he had in college? Will both players start in 2020?

Lastly, we discuss the Tom Brady to Miami rumors. Could the Dolphins have legit interest in the man that has wronged them for so many years?

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

