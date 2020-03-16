Dolphins linked to free agent center Ted Karras

The Miami Dolphins have taken a look at free agent center Ted Karras, according to a report for the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. The Dolphins have not offered Karras a contract, as of yet, but Jackson describes the situation as “fluid” while the Dolphins are “sizing up center options.”

The Dolphins did not pick up the contract option on Daniel Kilgore this week, making their starting center a free agent.

Karras, 27, was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He established himself as the Patriots’ starting center last year, starting the 15 games in which he played. Over the course of his career, he has played in 60 games, with 20 starts. Karras played as a rotational interior lineman for most of his career before starting 15 of 16 games for New England after starting center David Andrews was placed on injured reserve last August.

Karras has experience at both right guard and center and would provide the Dolphins with the versatility that Grier has historically looked for in his offensive linemen. With Ereck Flowers recently added to play at left guard, the Dolphins will likely be kicking sophomore third-round draft pick Michael Deiter over to either center or right guard. If Karras were to be signed, Miami likely plays the former Patriot at his natural center position while experimenting with Deiter and anyone else the team brings in at the right guard position. Jesse Davis, who Miami signed to a contract extension last September, also could factor in to the competition for a starting spot.

The NFL is currently in the “legal tampering” period, with teams allowed to hold discussions with agents, but not officially allowed to sign players. Adding Flowers and potentially Karras would be two big steps in Miami’s rebuild of the offensive line this year.