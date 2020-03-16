Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/16/2020

The league year has begun and free agents are being signed and trades are taking place all over the NFL. The Miami Dolphins, not to be outdone, have signed some free agents of their own. At the time that I wrote this post we had signed former Washington Redskins guard Ereck Flowers and former Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson. The Phinsider Question Of The Day is what other free agents would you like to see the team go after now that things have finally kicked off?

