Dolphins sign guard Ereck Flowers to multi-year deal

Cannonbaaaaaaaaaaaaaaall!!

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has made his first splash signing of the 2020 free agency frenzy.

With the legal tampering period opening today, Grier and the Dolphins have agreed in principle to signing guard Ereck Flowers ahead of the new league year (which opens on Wednesday). The contract is a three-year, $30 million pact with just under $20 million in guarantees.

Flowers, 25, was once considered a draft bust after being taken 9th overall by the New York Giants back in 2015. After a few years of struggling to cement himself as a top shelf blocker at left tackle, Flowers was shuffled out of New York and played with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He eventually landed with the Washington Redskins on a one-year, $4 million contract, a deal that turned out to be a bargain for Washington. Flowers started all 16 games at left guard and allowed just two sacks in 937 offensive snaps.

Many had believed Flowers was a failed experiment after he floundered with the Giants. Clearly, Grier is hoping that Flowers’ solid season at left guard with the Redskins can be the start of an upward trend for the young lineman. $10 million per year seems like a steep price to pay for an unproven commodity who has had just one season of moderate success. That said, with the salary cap increasing yearly and Flowers transitioning from a team that was in worse condition than Miami last year, it’s clear the Dolphins believe they paid a fair price for better protection (hopefully) for whoever is under center next season.

My thoughts:

Good on Miami for addressing the o-line early. Flowers’ reputation as a bust at OT with the Giants shouldn’t tarnish what he did with the Redskins at OG. https://t.co/7go5vuUmeb — Justin Hier (@HierJustin) March 16, 2020

