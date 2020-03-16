Dolphins among teams interested in free agent CB Byron Jones

The NFL’s legal tampering period is underway, with teams able to reach out to agents and start judging interest in completing free agent signings. While no deal can be finalized until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, phones are already busy as teams start to lineup the contracts they will have signed on Wednesday. According to a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Miami Dolphins are looking to add cornerback Byron Jones to their potential free agent additions this year.

Anderson adds that the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Las Vegas Raiders are also interested in the defensive back.

Jones, who will turn 27 during the 2020 season, was a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He has played in 79 games, with 73 starts, in five seasons, recording 349 tackles, two interceptions with a touchdown, 43 passes defensed, and three forced fumbles in his career.

The Dolphins’ secondary was decimated by injuries last year and needs to add players to the top of the depth chart. Jones, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018, would likely be paired with fellow 2018 Pro Bowl selection Xavien Howard as the starting cornerbacks in South Florida.