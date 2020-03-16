Dolphins eyed contract extension with Vince Biegel

Over the weekend it was reported that the Miami Dolphins had tendered restricted free agents Vince Biegel and Matt Haack.

If another team would like to offer Biegel a contract, the Dolphins have the right to match, or would receive a fourth-round pick if they let the three-year veteran sign with that team.

When reporting this news, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson added another interesting note.

Dolphins have tendered restricted free agents Vince Biegel and Matt Haack ..Had talked to Biegel about multi year deal but nothing materialized to this point — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 14, 2020

Biegel was originally drafted by Green Bay and then played a year with the Saints, before taking off with the Dolphins in 2019. He finished with 2.5 sacks, 59 tackles and 13 quarterback hits, all career-highs.

In fact, he earned his first starting opportunity in Miami and took advantage of the playing time.

here’s a video I made late in 2019, on how impressive @vincebiegel was for the #dolphins. pic.twitter.com/B6rDQfIClD — josh houtz (@houtz) March 14, 2020

The Dolphins clearly liked what they saw from the former Wisconsin Badger and viewed him as a potential piece of the future. While the two sides couldn’t settle on a deal, there is still the possibility that Miami offers Biegel a second-contract, but we may have to wait and see with free agency just days away.

Not only will the Dolphins be looking for help at the pass rushing outside linebacker position, but the team also has Andrew Van Ginkel under contract after drafting him in the fifth round of last year’s draft.

While Van Ginkel spent a large part of the season dealing with an injury, he played 98 percent of Miami’s snaps in the week 17 win over New England.

Despite the elevated play of both Van Ginkel and Biegel, the Dolphins are likely to be big-spenders on the defensive line when free agency opens after finishing with 31 sacks last season, the fourth-least in the NFL.