2020 Miami Dolphins free agency rumors and signings tracker

The 2020 NFL free agency period is here, with the “legal tampering” period starting on Monday and the actual signing period beginning on Wednesday. All of the Miami Dolphins rumors, speculation, and signings will be tracked right here, giving you a one-stop place to keep up with all of the craziness.

The Dolphins start this year’s free agency period with the most salary cap space in the league. While the cap is slightly lower than many predicted, set at $198.2 million this year, Miami has plenty of space with an estimated $82.6 million prior to any cuts they will make. The Dolphins can choose to be as active as they want this year, and they can target key free agents to fill needs as they transition from a tear-down year last season into this year’s rebuild.

Here are the Dolphins’ expected free agents. We will update this list as the rumors/signings beging. All of the stories being written will also be collected into this StoryStream, keeping everything organized and together for the free agency period.

Dolphins free agents - Updated: 9:05am 3/16

Unrestricted free agents

Restricted free agents

Exclusive rights free agents