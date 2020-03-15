Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/13/2020

Well it finally went down. The NFL and the players, somehow in a very short window, came up with an signed a new CBA. The players approved the deal by a small margin 1,019 to 959. Many of the higher profile players were against signing it but they of course can afford to sit home during a work stoppage while a lot of the younger guys and guys on minimum contracts do not necessarily have enough stashed away to ride out any kind of strike.

With all of that said do you think the new CBA favors the owners over the players or do you think the players struck a good deal?

