Titans sign Ryan Tannehill to contract extension

A year ago, the Miami Dolphins were shuffling quarterback Ryan Tannehill out the door as they ended a failed seven-year experiment. In his eighth year, his first with the Tennessee Titans following a trade from Miami, Tannehill led the league in passer rating (117.5) and yards per attempt (9.6), both career highs. He played in his first playoff games, including making the AFC Championship game, as well as was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Tannehill, who started the final 12 games of the season for the Titans, won Comeback Player of the Year for his stellar 2019 season. Now, the Titans have paid him for the success he had.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans and Tannehill have reached an agreement on a contract extension. Tannehill and the Dolphins reworked his previous contract prior to the trade to the Titans, removing the 2020 season from the dea and shifting money between bonuses and base salary in order to allow the Dolphins to pay more the deal and making the contract more palatable for the Titans.

The Titans were discussed as a possible landing spot for soon-to-be free agent Tom Brady, but the team seemed more interested in keeping Tannehill. Now, that appears to be exactly what they will be doing.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Tannehill’s new deal will be a four-year contract worth $118 million with $62 million fully guaranteed and $91 total in guarantees. He will make $29.5 million per season on the contract.

The signing also frees the team to use the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry if they cannot come to an agreement on a new contract with him.

Congratulations to Tannehill, who did everything he possibly could in Miami. He always had talent and potential, but it just never came together in South Florida.

