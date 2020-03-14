Dolphins tender restricted free agents Vince Biegel and Matt Haack

According the Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, The Miami Dolphins have extended tenders to restricted free agents Vince Biegel and Matt Haack. Biegel, 26, and Haack, 25, were both given original-round tenders. Biegel’s tender will cost the team $2.132 million.

Once the new league year begins, all other NFL teams will have the right to negotiate long-term agreements with either player. If Biegel or Haack agree to terms with another team, the Dolphins will have the right to match that offer. If the Dolphins refuse to match, the other team will have to relinquish a draft pick in the round in which Biegel or Haack was selected. Biegel, a fourth-round pick, would cost a team a fourth-round selection. Haack, an undrafted free agent, would not cost a draft pick.

Biegel was originally draft by the Green Bay Packers in 2017 before being waived during final roster cuts in the 2018 offseason. He signed with the New Orleans Saints and played in the Big Easy for one year before the Dolphins acquired him in a player swap that sent Kiko Alonso to New Orleans. This past season, Biegel played in 15 games for the Dolphins and started 10. He accumulated 59 tackles (seven for loss), 13 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. By the seasons’ end, he had cemented himself as one Miami’s ascending young players.

here’s a video I made late in 2019, on how impressive @vincebiegel was for the #dolphins. pic.twitter.com/B6rDQfIClD — josh houtz (@houtz) March 14, 2020

Haack joined the Dolphins as undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He’s played in 48 straight games with Miami and has a career punting average of 44.7 yards. The lefty’s longest career punt went for 65 yards. He’s dropped 88 kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Most Dolphins fans will recognize the special teamer for his touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders in the famed Mountaineer Shot in a 37-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles this past season. That pass won Haack, Sanders, and the Dolphins the Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year during this year’s NFL Honors.

