Dolphins host QB Jordan Love before deadline

On Friday, the NFL announced that they would be cancelling all college player visits to the facility or school, due to the recent outbreak. And as we reported earlier in the day, this forced the Dolphins hand as they quickly met with Ohio State running backJ.K. Dobbins

However, we would soon find out that Dobbins wasn’t the only draft prospect summoned to Davie to meet with the team.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins met with Utah State quarterback Jordan Love before the league-wide ban.

Before the NFL shut down pre-draft visits, the #Dolphins are having another big-time prospect in: Utah St QB Jordan Love. Miami moved quickly to secure his visit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

Love is one of the drafts most polarizing prospects.

In 2018, Love threw for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions-his tape could rival any QB in the nation. But last season with a new offensive coordinator, and one of the worst supporting casts in the nation, Love’s numbers took a hit. Love threw for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a mind-numbing 17 interceptions. To make matters worse, he got arrested prior to the team’s bowl game for marijuana possession.

But part of the mystery surrounding Love is just how good can he be, with the right coaching and development.

Many draft analysts believe there’s a ‘little bit of Patrick Mahomes’ to his play style, and I agree. The question now is will the Dolphins take a chance on a wildcard like Love, or go a different route with a more polished QB?

No one truly knows. But if today’s move is any indication, the Dolphins interest in Love is very real.

Heck, it’s probably safe to say the Dolphins LOVE, Love.

Here’s a look at some of Jordan Love’s 2018 season.