Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins visits with Dolphins

We are now officially 3 days away from the NFL’s ‘‘legal tampering” period. And while we are uncertain what the Dolphins intentions are, an upgrade to the running back position seems inevitable.

Last week, we reported Miami’s interest in Utah RB Zack Moss. And while no one knows for certain what type of impact the Coronavirus will ultimately have on pre-draft visits, we learned today one player is currently visiting with the Dolphins; who finished 32nd in the NFL last season in rushing, averaging 72 yards per game.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are meeting with Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins today.

While some teams are closing their facilities, others are proceeding with extreme caution. For instance, #OSU RB J.K. Dobbins, one of the top backs in the draft, is currently at the #Dolphins facility on a pre-draft visit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

While there’s plenty of disparity between experts and analysts on who their #1 running back is, I can confidently say Dobbins is my favorite back heading into the 2020 draft.

Dobbins possesses a nice mix of speed and power, which helped him become the first Ohio State RB in team history to amass 2,000 yards rushing. In 2019, Dobbins touted the rock 301 times for 2,003 yards, and 21 touchdowns.

Here’s a look at his impressive 2019 campaign.

ohio state RB @jkdobbins22 carried the ball 301 times for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs in 2019-breaking the buckeyes single-season rushing record. dobbins is one of the top prospects and would be a glove fit in miami's offense.



here's a look at some of j.k dolphins best runs in 2019. pic.twitter.com/7D637oIWEN — josh houtz (@houtz) January 9, 2020

Miami will be linked to several free agent RBs, and many of this year’s top prospects over the next few weeks. Perhaps, the Dolphins could double dip and sign a FA AND draft a RB. This would probably be wise for a team that is in desperate need of an offensive spark.

But if they choose to take one early in the 2020 draft, Buckeyes RB J.K. Dolphins should be at the top of the team’s draft board.

Run Dobbins Run.

Update: 11:30 a.m

Barry Jackson is reporting that the Dolphins liked Dobbins so much, they moved up his pre-draft visit.