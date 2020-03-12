Tennessee Titans release Dolphins legend Cameron Wake

After one season marred by injuries, Cameron Wake is saying goodbye to the Tennessee Titans. The former Miami Dolphin signed three-year, $23 million deal with the Titans after parting ways with the Dolphins in free agency last offseason. Now, he’s once again hitting the open market, and he’ll be immediately eligible to sign elsewhere.

In his one season in Tennessee, Wake played in just nine games as a rotational edge rusher. He accumulated 11 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, one safety, and just four tackles. Wake struggled to gain his footing in a crowded rotation and ultimately ended up on injured reserve with a knee issue in November. That said, he showed enough speed off the edge and still displayed an ability to out-maneuver blockers with crafty pass rush moves. That, combined with the leadership he’d displayed in past years with the Dolphins, should ensure the five-time Pro Bowler some interest in free agency if he still wants to play.

The 38-year old defensive end is now entering his 12th NFL season and has 100.5 career sacks to his name. As one of the cornerstones not only of Miami’s defense, but of its franchise for 10 years, there’s not doubt Wake will one day see his name etched in the team’s Ring of Honor. The question now becomes where one of the best edge rushers of the past decade will be playing next.

The Dolphins are certainly in need of help pressuring opposing quarterbacks, and Wake will likely be inexpensive coming off an injury. He’d provide leadership for a young locker room that could use a veteran who has always provided guidance through example and an extraordinary work ethic, but will a team that’s in rebuild mode want to pay a player rapidly approaching age 40?