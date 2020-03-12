Dolphins tender WR Isaiah Ford, LB Trent Harris, and DT Zach Sieler

The next few days are going to be swirling with NFL news and rumors.

But before the new league year officially begins on March 18th, teams have plenty of important decisions to make about the players already on the roster. One of those decisions is whether or not to tender restricted free agents.

For the Dolphins, this came down to four essential players: pass-rusher Vince Biegel, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, linebacker Trent Harris, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler. While nothing official has been announced regarding Biegel (yet), the Dolphins have tendered the other three players according to the Dolphins’ official website.

We have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents: WR Isaiah Ford, LB Trent Harris and DT Zach Sieler. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 12, 2020

The Dolphins drafted ford in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft. During this time, he played musical chairs between Miami’s practice squad and the active roster. However, after several critical injuries to the Dolphins receiving core in 2019, Ford finally had the opportunity to make his mark. He finished the 2019 season with 23 receptions for 244 yards—21/23 receptions came in the final four games of the regular season.

Here’s a look at his breakout performance vs. the New York Jets.

#dolphins WR @iaf_1 caught 6/9 targets for 92 yards in miami's 22-21 loss to the jets on sunday. and with injuries to both devante parker and albert wilson, the 23-year old WR stepped up in a big way.



here's a look at isaiah ford's breakout game. #finsup pic.twitter.com/r5BhgFmhPz — josh houtz (@houtz) December 10, 2019

Sieler, was claimed off waivers on December 5th, and appeared in three games for the Dolphins. Sieler finished the season with 8 total tackles (3 solo), one sack, and two passes defended.

Here’s a look at his best performance vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

dolphins DT @zachsieler was unstoppable on sunday, recording 1 sack, 2 QB pressures, 7 total tackles, and 2 PBUs. the 24-year old was claimed off waivers 2 weeks ago and has made an immediate impact since joining the team.



here's a look at his dominant performance vs cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/DOYYksLvTM — josh houtz (@houtz) December 26, 2019

Harris was awarded off waivers on September 1st and appeared in eleven games with the Dolphins. As a rookie, Harris totaled 22 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. The former Miami Hurricane prospect recording his first sack against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Here is Harris first career sack vs. Tom Brady

former miami hurricane trent harris looked good on sunday. here he is exploding off the LOS and recording his first career NFL sack. pic.twitter.com/6C2kDJRmxx — josh houtz (@houtz) December 31, 2019

Although nothing was made official regarding Vince Biegel, it would be in the Dolphins’ best interest to resign him sooner than later. Biegel was one of Miami’s better defensive players and finished the season 59 total tackles ( 27 solo), 2.5 sacks, and 1 interception.